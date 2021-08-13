Noah Hawley ‘Cat’s Cradle’ Not Moving Forward At FX

FX boss John Landgraf said at the network’s virtual summer 2021 TCA today that Fargo creator Noah Hawley’s adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat Cradle officially is not happening at the network.

Hawley already indicated to Deadline in a previous interview that it would be hard to make a limited series of Cat’s Cradle under a Disney-owned network.

“We made a decision not to move forward with it at FX, although we still have an overall deal with Noah Hawley,” said Landgraf today at TCA. “As a studio, FX productions is still very supportive of Noah. If there’s another entity that wants to commission that, it will move forward, but not under the FX brand.”

Cat’s Cradle is Vonnegut’s 1963 satirical novel about a reporter who, while setting out to write a book about Hiroshima, ends up the dictator of a small Caribbean island. The book explores science, technology, religious, and arms-race issues using black humor.

Hawley told Deadline back in November that he’s still not quitting on Cat’s Cradle.

“I brought on the Daniels [and Swiss Army Man‘s Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert], who are attached. And we’re bringing on showrunners now to develop it,” the Fargo creator said. “I’m hoping that will move to a new home in the near future.”

Before the pandemic at TCA winter 2020, Hawley told us regarding Cat’s Cradle, “That one is tough in a post-Disney acquisition age to do what probably is an expensive period Kurt Vonnegut mini-series. So right now, it doesn’t seem likely. But I remain committed to try and bring Vonnegut to the screen in a way that feels meaningful. I just don’t know that I can make this one work in this corporate environment.”