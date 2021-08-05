Nicole Scherzinger Joins Cast Of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Nicole Scherzinger has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! musical event, the network announced. She’ll play the role of Grace Farrell, assistant of Daddy Warbucks and champion of the little red-haired orphan.

“Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” Scherzinger said.

Casting for the title character has not been announced, but the musical – set for Thursday, Dec. 2 – will feature Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks.

The character of Grace traditionally participates in such musical numbers as “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here,” “N.Y.C.,” “You Make Me Happy,” “You Won’t Be an Orphan for Long,” “Annie,” and “New Deal for Christmas.”

Scherzinger is a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer, and until that show was probably best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and for her Olivier Award-nominated role in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Other credits include X-Factor in the U.K., Australia’s Got Talent, and Disney’s animated film Moana.

Based on the classic Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, premiered on Broadway in 1977. Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo.

Annie Live! airs Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.