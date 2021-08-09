Nicole Byer Announces First One-Hour Comedy Special With Netflix

Nicole Byer will be bringing more funny to Netflix later this year with her first one-hour comedy special for the streamer set to be shot in New York’s Grammercy Theatre on Sep. 5.

“I’m so f***ing excited to do this. I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving me a nice lil platform to have some fun tee hee hee,” Byer said in a statement released on Monday.

The news arrives on the heels of her recent Primetime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program” for her hosting work in Nailed It! from the streamer. She became the first Black woman ever to be nominated in that category.

Byer spoke to Deadline after her historic nomination about why she believes the show about baking fails has resonated with so many viewers.

“On social media, you’re just kind of bombarded with people’s perfect lives—people doing this, and vacationing and whatnot—but on our show, it’s like you don’t have to be the best to win. You just have to be slightly better than somebody else, and I think people can really relate,” she shared. “I think everyone in their life has made something really ugly and been like, “I worked really hard, and I made that for someone,” and then a loved one eats it, and they’re like, “Mmm, that’s good.” [Laughs] You know? So, I think people see a lot of themselves in a lot of the contestants.”

Fans of Nailed It! have only a little longer to wait for the premiere of an all-new season. Season 6 debuts on Sept. 15, 2021.

Up next, she’ll star in the network’s scripted series Grand Crew about a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. The comedy comes from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor.