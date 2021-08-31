‘Next Level Chef’: Richard Blais Replaces Gino D’Acampo In Gordon Ramsay’s Fox Cooking Competition Series

Richard Blais, who won Bravo’s first Top Chef All-Stars, is to star in Gordon Ramsay’s Fox cooking competition series Next Level Chef.

Blais, who is a James Beard nominated cookbook author and recently opened Ember & Rye at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California, replaces Gino D’Acampo in the series as a mentor.

ITV star and Ramsay pal D’Acampo had a family commitment that prohibited him from traveling to the United States for filming.

Blais will join Ramsay and Nyesha Arrington in the series, which will see line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and food struck owners will compete against each other to be crowned the food world’s newest superstar.

The show, which is produced by Studio Ramsay and Fox Alternative Entertainment, features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen.

The project was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Chief Creative Officer Lisa Edwards and creative director of development Fernando De Jesus. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

It will launch in 2022.