NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Exits On Defiant Note – “The Truth Will Out In Time, Of That I Am Certain”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office tonight amid allegations of sexual harassment, blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James and his critics, calling his demise was the result of “intense political pressure” and a “media frenzy.”

A truculent-sounding governor used the first half of a farewell address to address “the current situation involving me.”

“Let me say now that when the government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society. Of course everyone has a right to come forward and we approve their bravery and courage in doing so but allegations must still be scrutinized and verified,” he said.

On August 3, the AG released the results of an independent investigation that found Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women, including groping, kisses, hugging and inappropriate comments and that the governor and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

“The Attorney General’s report was designed to be a political firecracker, and it worked,” Cuomo said. He stressed he was only stepping down because of the distraction caused by the probes.

The State legislature was also moving forward with a separate impeachment investigation of the harassment allegations as well as accusations — also denied — that Cuomo’s administration dramatically undercounted Covid nursing home deaths. Cuomo stressed again today that he is only stepping down to avoid the risk of political paralysis created by the multiple probes.

His 15-minute address, way shorter than his famous Covid briefings that last year enraptured the nation and won him a special Emmy. capped a long rise and fast fall from grace that has embroiled his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo as well as the nonprofit Time’s Up.

Cuomo announced his resignation on August 11, giving himself two weeks to wrap things up. He formally steps down at 11:59 tonight. Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first female governor of the state when she is sworn in shortly after midnight.

