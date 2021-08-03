New York Film Festival To Close With Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’

The New York Film Festival will close with Parallel Mothers, the Pedro Almodóvar-directed melodrama that is slated to open next month’s Venice Film Festival.

Closing Night in New York will be October 8. After an online and virtual edition in 2020 due to Covid-19, the fest is returning to its Lincoln Center base with an array of in-person screenings and events, though it will also have online and outdoor offerings.

Sony Pictures Classics will release Parallel Mothers in theaters on December 24.

Penelope Cruz reteams with Almodóvar in Parallel Mothers, playing one of two women, a generation apart, who find themselves inextricably linked by their brief time together in a maternity ward.

“It is always a privilege and an honor to feel that I am part of the most significant films of the season,” Almodóvar said. “After more than 30 years, the NYFF has become my second home. It is the best reason to visit New York and to see the best films of the year.”

New York Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez noted the director’s three-decade history at the festival, spanning a dozen films. “He returns this year with Parallel Mothers, a stirring and somber exploration of secrets and hidden histories—those sometimes found in families and often buried by societies—and how those skeletons can shape the course of individual lives and entire cultures,” Hernandez said.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival will open September 24 with Joel Coen’ The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington.