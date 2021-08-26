New On Netflix: Day-By-Day Listings For Movies, TV Series & More In September

Netflix has a bumper crop of new content in September, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date.
September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
How to Be a Cowboy (original series)
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (original doc)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party (original film)
Final Account
Q-Force (original series)
September 3
Dive Club (original series)
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 (original series)
Sharkdog (original series)
Worth (original film)
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (original doc)
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 (original series)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (original series)
On the Verge (original series)
Untold: Breaking Point (original doc)
September 8
The Circle: Season 3 (original series)
Into the Night: Season 2 (original series)
JJ+E (original film)
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (original doc)
The Women and the Murderer (original doc)
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon (original film)
Kate (original film)
Lucifer: The Final Season (original series)
Metal Shop Masters (original series)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (original series)
Prey (original film)
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (original doc)
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure (original film)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 (original series)
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (original series)
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (original film)
September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6 (original series)
Nightbooks (original film)
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher (original doc)
Too Hot To Handle Latino (original series)
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (original series)
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys (original doc)
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya (original film)
Chicago Party Aunt (series)
The Father Who Moves Mountains (film)
Sex Education: Season 3 (series)
Squid Game (series)
The Stronghold (film)
September 19
Dark Skies
September 20
Grown Ups
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (series)
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (series)
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl (film)
Dear White People: Volume 4 (series)
Intrusion (film)
Jaguar (series)
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (doc)
September 23
Je Suis Karl (film)
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2 (series)
Ganglands (series)
Jailbirds New Orleans (series)
Midnight Mass (series)
My Little Pony: A New Generation (film)
The Starling (film)
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (doc)
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist (series)
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (comedy special)
September 29
The Chestnut Man (series)
Friendzone (film)
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 (series)
No One Gets Out Alive (film)
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 (series)
Sounds Like Love (film)
September 30
Love 101: Season 2 (series)
Luna Park (series)
The Phantom
