New On Netflix: Day-By-Day Listings For Movies, TV Series & More In September

Netflix has a bumper crop of new content in September, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date.

For a deeper dive on the 42(!) original films the streamer plans to release this fall, see Deadline’s trailer-laden story here.

September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy (original series)

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (original doc)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party (original film)

Final Account

Q-Force (original series)

September 3

Dive Club (original series)

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 (original series)

Sharkdog (original series)

Worth (original film)

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (original doc)

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 (original series)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (original series)

On the Verge (original series)

Untold: Breaking Point (original doc)

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 (original series)

Into the Night: Season 2 (original series)

JJ+E (original film)

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (original doc)

The Women and the Murderer (original doc)

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (original film)

Kate (original film)

Lucifer: The Final Season (original series)

Metal Shop Masters (original series)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (original series)

Prey (original film)

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (original doc)

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure (original film)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 (original series)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (original series)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (original film)

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 (original series)

Nightbooks (original film)

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher (original doc)

Too Hot To Handle Latino (original series)

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (original series)

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys (original doc)

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya (original film)

Chicago Party Aunt (series)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (film)

Sex Education: Season 3 (series)

Squid Game (series)

The Stronghold (film)

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (series)

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (series)

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (film)

Dear White People: Volume 4 (series)

Intrusion (film)

Jaguar (series)

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (doc)

September 23

Je Suis Karl (film)

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 (series)

Ganglands (series)

Jailbirds New Orleans (series)

Midnight Mass (series)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (film)

The Starling (film)

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (doc)

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (series)

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (comedy special)

September 29

The Chestnut Man (series)

Friendzone (film)

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 (series)

No One Gets Out Alive (film)

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 (series)

Sounds Like Love (film)

September 30

Love 101: Season 2 (series)

Luna Park (series)

The Phantom