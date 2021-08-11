New Europe Boards TIFF Platform Selection ‘Silent Land’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off the film being announced in this year’s Toronto International Film Festival Platform program, Aga Woszczyńska’s Silent Land has sewn up a global sales deal with Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales.

The film follows a perfect couple who rent a holiday home on a sunny Italian island. The reality does not live up to the expectation, however, and the constant presence of a stranger invades the couple’s idea of safety and starts a chain of events, which makes them act instinctively and irrationally, heading to the darkest place in their relationship.

Pic is produced by Agnieszka Wasiak at Lava Films (Sweat, Apples) from Poland, and Giovanni Pompili at Kino Produzioni from Italy, in co-production with Jordi Niubo at i/o post, Czech Republic. The film was supported by Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo and Czech Film Fund.

Related Story Tilda Swinton And Sean Baker Paw Prizes For Pooch Pals At Cannes Palm Dog Awards

This is Woszczyńska’s debut feature after her 2014 Cannes short Fragments. Lava Films and Kino Produzioni previously teamed on 2019 TIFF Discovery title Sole.

Watch on Deadline

“To have Silent Land in Platform at TIFF is a dream come true. It’s such an amazing… well, ‘platform’ to launch a film internationally. Especially a film that is a European debut. We’re super happy and honored,” said producer Wasiak.

New Europe’s Jan Naszewski added: “Silent Land is exactly the kind of movie we’re looking for – exciting, smart and beautifully executed. I’m so happy that TIFF’s programmers recognized Aga’s talent.”

New Europe is coming off success in Cannes with the Noomi Rapace film Lamb, which A24 bought, and is heading to Karlovy Vary with Competition title The Staffrom and two Venice Competition selections: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Reflection and Jan P. Matuszyński’s Leave No Traces.