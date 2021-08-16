‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran Among Cast To Join Netflix Prequel Series; Filming Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Lenny Henry (Lord Of the Rings Series), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) and Dylan Moran (Black Books) are among cast to join Netflix fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is now filming in the UK.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings), Sophia Brown (Marcella) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) lead the six-part prequel series.

Also newly joining are Jacob Collins Levy (Young Wallander) in the role of Eredin, Lizzie Annis in the role of Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) in the role of Callan “Brother Death”, Francesca Mills (Harlots) in the role of Meldof, Amy Murray in the role of Fenrik and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) in the role of Syndril.

Brit comedy veteran Henry has been cast in the role of Balor, Mack plays Merwyn, Curtis will be Brían and Moran joins in the role of Uthrok One-Nut.

Watch on Deadline

Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) will direct episodes 101,104 and 106, and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103 and 105.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O’Toole are executive producers. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, was one of Netflix’s biggest ratings draws. The streamer recently revealed a first trailer and December 17 premiere date for the second season, which wrapped production in the UK in April.