Ben Kelly, Manager, Unscripted Series, UK, and Daisy Lilley, Manager, Unscripted Series, UK, said: “Over our past couple of years at Netflix, we have been thrilled by the ideas pitched to us from production companies in the UK; ideas that are fresh, thought-provoking and playful, a perfect combination for our unscripted slate. We look for series that have a unique take on a familiar concept and put innovative twists on shows that you wouldn’t find anywhere else, so that we can deliver something truly original.”

The streamer also updated on hit reality show Too Hot To Handle, revealing that the third season will launch early in the new year.

The new shows comprise “a monstrous new VFX dance competition that gives talented budding dancers a chance to perform like no one’s watching, a reality series that puts a group of failure-to-launch youngsters through their paces in a wilderness camp, and a dating show with a seriously uncomfortable twist.”

Netflix’s three new reality and entertainment series (with Netflix synopses):

SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN: Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults. The series, which was filmed in the Lake District (North West England), features an international cast.

Production company: Naked (a Fremantle label) Executive Producers: Cal Turner and Jo Harcourt-Smith Series Producers: Andy Cullen, Nick Walker, Cherry Sandhu

DANCE MONSTERS: Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before. Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience. It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd. Recorded in Hampshire, UK.

Production company: Lime Pictures Executive producers: Sarah Tyekiff, Andrew Jackman and Tamsin Dodgson.

DATED AND RELATED: Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell. Filmed in France with an international cast.

Production company: Great Scott Media and Main Event Media (All3Media labels) Executive Producers For Great Scott Media: Leon Wilson, Ed Sleeman and Saul Fearnley For Main Event Media: Jimmy Fox (EP) and Emily Bon (co-EP).