Netflix Takes Global Rights To Alloy Entertainment’s Nicholas Galitzine-Sofia Carson Romance Pic ‘Purple Hearts’

Producers are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. EPs with Carson are Rosenbaum and Amy Baer; Hugo Grumbar and Tim Haslam for Embankment. Embankment brokered the deal with Netflix.

Said Rosenbaum, “There are so many aspects and so much depth to the character of ‘Luke’ that are a great match with Nick’s talent. He has the range to play the character’s military strength, troubled family background and vulnerability in his character’s growing relationship with ‘Cassie,’ and his chemistry with Sofia is undeniable.”

Alloy Entertainment

Purple Hearts continues Netflix’s relationship with Alloy Entertainment, which includes dance comedy Work It and upcoming musical Alice, a modern interpretation of Alice in Wonderland, starring Sabrina Carpenter. In addition to Alloy’s blockbuster television franchises—Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, You, The 100, Pretty Little Liars; Purple Hearts marks the fifth feature film produced by the company in the past four years.

Galitzine is repped by William Morris Endeavor; Curtis Brown Group; Anonymous Content; and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Carson is repped by WME. Rosenbaum is repped by WME, Mosaic, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.