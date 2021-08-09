Netflix Launches Major Reality Casting Call & Orders ‘Roaring Twenties’ Series

Netflix is looking to find a raft of new reality stars with a major casting call.

The streamer has launched netflixreality.com as it searches for new contestants across its slew of unscripted series.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said it was the company’s largest reality casting call ever and said the move was an “innovative new way for our reality fans to join in on the fun”.

The focus in in the U.S., UK and Canada.

“Reality TV is a powerful genre. It has the ability to make you invested in who is going to win the big competition or find true love, or at least a good showmance. It also has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life. We love to hear from viewers who feel inspired and accepted after seeing themselves reflected in our shows. After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?,” he said.

He added, “Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you — either now or someday soon.”

Watch on Deadline

Separately, the digital platform has ordered a new reality series, or set of films set in Austin, Texas. Roaring Twenties is a coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in the liberal outpost and home to SXSW.

The series comes from Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand serving as executive producers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbuqM3mcJw0