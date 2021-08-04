Netflix Mandating Employees & Visitors Be Vaccinated

Deadline has confirmed that Netflix is now requiring Covid-19 vaccines of its staffers and those visiting its offices.

We first reported that Netflix became the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. Last week, Disney, which has slowly allowed employees to return to its Burbank, CA, set forth a policy that all salaried and non-union employees are required to be vaccinated.

Similar to other companies, Netflix set a return-to-office post Labor Day, however, that seems to be changing given the spiking delta variant climate. Employees are still allowed to work from home, however, the streamer’s offices are open for those who prefer to work from there. A majority of Netflix employees continue to work offsite.

Variety first had the news about Netflix’s new vaccine policy for employees.