Netflix has dated its fall schedule of film releases, narrative and documentary. The service that promised a new movie each week has a whopping 43 films coming in the final four months of 2021. That is twice the volume of releases most film studios would dream of releasing in a busy calendar year. Can a studio generate that many movies and have most of them be any good? It will be a test of Netflix’s high volume plan, niche and targeted fare sprinkled with big star vehicles including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, Benedict Cumberbatch and more.

Here is the schedule; there are some question marks for films that are coming out that month with no specific date, and on limited release awards films that will play the Netflix-owned Paris and other theaters, theatrical date is first followed by streaming bow:

Related Story Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

September

Watch on Deadline

9/2 Afterlife Of the Party

9/3 Worth, Michael Keaton stars alongside Stanley Tucci as Kenneth Feinberg, tasked with creating a formula to compensate victims of 9/11, and faced with the burden of deciding what a life taken by terrorists was worth in monetary value.

9/9 Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

9/10 Kate (limited day and date theatrical release). Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an assassin who has 24 hours to get vengeance on her murderer, before she dies.

9/15 Nightbooks

9/15 Schumacher

9/22 Intrusion

9/17 theatrical, 9/24 Netflix, The Starling, St. Vincent reteam of Ted Melfi, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd. Grieving woman tries to heal in her garden, but a nesting starling gives her the Prometheus treatment and an animal shrink (Kevin Kline) is sought.

The Starling Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd

9/24 My Little Pony: A New Generation

9/29 Sounds Like Love

9/29 No One Gets Out Alive

October

9/24 in theaters, 10/1 Netflix, The Guilty

10/1 Diana: The Musical

10/6 There’s Someone Inside Your House

10/20 Found

10/20 Night Teeth

10/20 Stuck Together

10/29 Army Of Thieves



?? Hypnotic

?? Fever Dream, select theaters and Netflix

November

The Harder They Fall, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors Netflix

10/22 theaters, 11/3 Netflix The Harder They Fall, Old West revenge tale stars Idris Elba, Zazie Beets, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo.

11/5 Love Hard

11/5 A Cop Movie

10/27 theaters, 11/10 Netflix, Passing

11/12 Red Notice

11/12 theaters, 11/19 Netflix tick, tick…BOOM! Lin Manuel-Miranda directs autobiographical musical on Rent composer Jonathan Larson

11/17 theaters, 11/24 Netflix Bruised; Halle Berry directs and stars as a disgraced MMA fighter stages a comeback and redemption as the son she gave up for adoption re-enters her life.

11/24 Robin Robin

11/29 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

?? 7 Prisoners, select theaters and Netflix

?? A Boy Called Christmas

?? A Castle For Christmas

?? The Princess Switch 3

December

The Power Of The Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch

11/17 theaters, 12/1 Netflix The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion-directed drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons.

12/3 Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

11/24 theaters 12/10 Netflix, The Unforgivable. Formerly untitled, the film stars Sandra Bullock and is produced by Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody).

12/3 theaters, 12/15 Netflix The Hand of God

12/10 theaters, 12/24 Netflix, Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay-directed satire of two low level astronomers who go on media tour to convince the world it is about to be destroyed by a meteor. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance head all-star ensemble.



12/17 theaters, 12/31 Netflix, The Lost Daughter

?? Back To The Outback

?? Mixtape

?? Single All The Way