Netflix Announces ‘Baking Impossible’ & ‘School of Chocolate’ Series, Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Nailed It!’ & ‘Bake Squad’

Netflix is queueing up more cooking content with the addition of Baking Impossible and School of Chocolate to its library this fall.

Baking Impossible, hosted by Justin Willman, pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make wild creations in the kitchen. Each team will consist of one baker and one engineer — known collectively as Bakineers — who will compete in designing and baking creations that are both delicious and made to survive intense engineering stress tests. The series premieres on Oct. 6, and the finale is set for Oct. 13.

School of Chocolate will see eight top pastry and chocolate professionals as they elevate their skills and careers under the tutelage of world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon. The winner of the competition after eight episodes will be offered a “career-changing” opportunity. No premiere date has been set as yet.

Along with the new titles, the streamer revealed season 6 of Nailed It! will debut on Sept. 15 and the recently announced series Bake Squad drops on Aug. 11.

Fan-favorite The Great British Baking Show Collection 9 also will return in the fall, though no date has been confirmed.

