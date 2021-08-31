Netflix Acquires Animated Feature ‘The Summit Of The Gods’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken worldwide rights (outside France, Benelux, China, Japan and Korea) to animated feature The Summit Of The Gods (Le Sommet Des Dieux). Based on Jiro Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura’s best selling manga, the movie debuted in the Cinema de la Plage section at the Cannes Film Festival this past July. Netflix is planning a theatrical release in select U.S. theaters on November 24, followed by select cinemas in the UK on November 26 and will put it on the streaming service on November 30.

Patrick Imbert (The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales) directs the film that poses the question: Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8, 1924? And sets in motion a quest for the truth.

The synopsis tells us that only the little Kodak camera Mallory and Irvine took with them might reveal the real story. Seventy years after their feat, we meet up with a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi in Kathmandu. There, he recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber who has been believed missing for years. Fukamachi thus enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

Screenwriters are Magali Pouzol, Imbert and Jean-Charles Ostorero. Producers are Jean-Charles Ostorero, Didier Brunner (The Triplets Of Belleville, Ernest & Celestine), Damien Brunner and Stéphan Roelants. Thibaut Ruby is executive producer.