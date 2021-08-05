Neil Patrick Harris To Headline Darren Star’s Netflix Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Co-Created By Jeffrey Richman

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris is returning to comedy series television in a big way. The former How I Met Your Mother star has been tapped as the lead in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily In Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris also will executive produce the high-profile show, from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year.

Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

The series hails from Star and Richman’s banners, Darren Star Productions and Jeffrey Richman Productions, respectively, MTV Entertainment Studios, where Star is under an overall deal, and Jax Media, Star’s partner on Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Paramount+/TV Land’s Younger. Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns executive produce with Harris, Star and Richman.

This marks five-time Emmy winner and Tony winner Harris’ return to Netflix where he starred as Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events. He will next be seen in Warner Bros.’ The Matrix 4, which comes out Dec. 22, and Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which releases April 22, 2022. Harris is repped by CAA and Untitled.