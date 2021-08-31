Diane Kruger And Ray Nicholson To Star In Neil LaBute’s New Movie – Toronto

Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson have been set to star in Out of the Blue, the next film from Neil LaBute, who has written and will direct the drama that begins principal photography this week in Rhode Island.

Berry Meyerowitz and Tara Craig will produce. Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will executive produce for Quiver Distribution, which packaged the project and arranged financing with BondIt Media Capital. BondIt’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Joe Listhaus will also exec produce. Quiver is repping worldwide sales and introducing Out of the Blue to buyers at next month’s Toronto Film Festival.

The plot: When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter. Desperate and with a history of violence, Connor will do almost anything to see him dead.

“Neil LaBute is one of the most ingenious and powerful contemporary filmmakers,” Quiver co-presidents Meyerowitz and Sackman said Monday. “It has been incredible to watch this project take form with the talents of Diane and Ray, and we are eager for filming to begin.”

It’s the latest production for Quiver, which has Walter Hill’s Dead for a Dollar starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan now filming in New Mexico.

Kruger, up next in Universal’s The 355, is repped by UTA, UBBA, Untitled, Altitude and Peikoff Mahan. Nicholson, recently in last year’s Best Picture Oscar nominee Promising Young Woman, is repped by UTA and Sugar23.

LaBute, also an acclaimed playwright, is repped by Gersh and ICM Partners.