Cinedigm Acquires North American Rights To Western Thriller ‘Red Stone’ Starring Neal McDonough, Michael Cudlitz & Dash Melrose

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to Derek Presley’s action thriller Red Stone, starring Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), Dash Melrose (Ida Red) and Michael Cudlitz (Clarice), with plans to release it in select theaters, on demand and digital this winter.

The film centers on a dangerous hitman (McDonough) tasked with hunting down a teenager (Melrose) who witnessed his older brother’s murder at the hands of a ruthless Southern crime lord (Cudlitz). Still reeling from his own brother’s sudden death and with only a few hours before the funeral, the hired gun must track down the boy before rival henchmen and the F.B.I. get to him. As the hours tick down, the violent man begins to question his deadly ways and must choose which side he belongs to, in a final climactic showdown.

Red Stone was produced by Robert Johnson, Jason Starne and Austin Williams, with Dwayne Williams and Alex Blackmon exec producing.

Mike Dopud (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Dominic Scott Kay (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Billy Blair (Alita: Battle Angel) and Jason Douglas (The Walking Dead) round out the cast.

“Derek Presley and team have crafted a taut, modern-day western thriller that takes cinematic advantage of its desolate, small town Texas setting,” said Melody Fowler, Cinedigm’s Vice President of Acquisitions. “Neal McDonough effectively conveys the pain of his tormented hitman, while Michael Cudlitz exudes menace as the local crime boss. Red Stone succeeds not only as an exciting genre film with scenes that brim with hair-trigger tension and the constant threat of violence, but also as a compelling character-driven story exploring the price of redemption.”

“Red Stone is a testament to dedication, passion and a love of storytelling,” added Presley. “Developing a film during the pandemic, shooting it amidst so much uncertainty and being able to see our vision come to life was a pretty sizable feat. We’re thrilled that Red Stone will release in theaters and on digital this year and are fortunate to have a partner like Cinedigm to distribute our film.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Fowler on behalf of Cinedigm and Cari Divine, Endelman and Starne on behalf of Muscular Puppy LLC.