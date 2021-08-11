NBC Returns To Top Primetime With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Opener Falls From CW Debut

NBC, which steadily won primetime over the course of its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, returned to top Tuesday viewership and ratings with America’s Got Talent. The competition show’s two-hour quarterfinals aired to 6.86 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating int he 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated and most-watched program on Tuesday evening.

ABC won the first post-Olympics primetime on Monday with the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, but failed to take the throne on Tuesday. The network had a quieter night defined by family sitcoms including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners and black-ish – all of which competed against AGT in the 8-10 p.m. slot. For ABC, The Goldbergs (0.3, 2.06M) was the most-watched show and tied with To Tell The Truth in ratings (0.3, 1.85M)

Fox’s Tuesday primetime took a trip to the magical Fantasy Island for the reboot’s premiere. Fantasy Island, which is a reboot of the original 1977-84 series from Gene Levitt, stars Roselyn Sanches as resort boss Elana Roarke. The series premiere gained a 0.4 rating and aired to 1.97M viewers.

Over at CBS, NCIS at 8 p.m. was the highest rated and most-watched program of the network’s evening, eclipsing the latest Love Island (0.3, 1.65M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.2, 1.83M)

The CW welcomed back Brec Bassinger with the Season 2 premiere of DC’s Stargirl. The Season 2 opener, which drew in a 0.1 rating and 0.75M viewers, was no match for the series’ CW debut in May 2020. DC’s Stargirl Season 2 saw a two tenths drop in ratings and a 38% fall in viewers from the 2020 premiere. The new episode of Superman & Lois matched the Stargirl premiere in both rating and viewership.