Jenn Suozzo To Depart As Executive Producer Of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Jenn Suozzo is stepping down as executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Meghan Rafferty will step in as interim executive producer on Aug. 16, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a note to staffers.

“After 22 years with NBC I’ve decided to try a new adventure. I’m looking forward to announcing more about my next chapter shortly,” Suozzo wrote in a note to staff.

Suozzo has been EP of Nightly News since 2018, succeeding Sam Singal.

Her departure is the latest change among the broadcast networks evening news broadcasts, which may not be the ratings powerhouses that they were a generation ago, but command more viewers than cable news primetime opinion shows. In July, Jay Shaylor, the executive producer of CBS Evening News, stepped down, with Al Ortiz now serving as interim EP.

Suozzo wrote, “These years at Nightly, NBC News, and MSNBC have been some of the most exciting and rewarding of my career. A large part of that is because of you, as my colleagues and friends. I am so proud of the original, investigative, diverse, and inspiring stories we’ve done together. Our point of privilege to bring attention to important and impactful stories is more crucial than ever.”

Watch on Deadline

NBC Nightly News won the key demos during the two weeks of the Olympics, but World News Tonight with David Muir has won those categories and total viewers so far this season.

Suozzo started as a teleprompter operator and camerawoman at WVIT-TV, the NBC owned station in Connecticut, and served as producer for the network and was the first executive producer of Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Oppenheim wrote in his memo, “Armed with impeccable news judgment, Jenn has done a tremendous job steering Nightly’s brand expansion these past three years, while continuously distinguishing the newscast with original and investigative journalism.”