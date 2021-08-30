National CineMedia Names Former WarnerMedia Exec Amy Tunick Its First Chief Marketing Officer

She joins NCMI at a crucial time with audiences returning to cinemas nationwide and marketers currently looking to recharge media plans after an 18-month hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At WarnerMedia , Tunick led a 15-person team implementing custom cross-platform campaigns for domestic and global advertisers at CNN while overseeing operations and strategy for Courageous, CNN’s brand studio. She also led event marketing for the News ad sales division and produced CNN’s upfront event from 2018-2020.

Prior to WarnerMedia, she spent nearly 15 years as a senior leader on the agency side including as president of WPP’s Grey Activation & PR where she led a 40-person team developing and executing integrated brand-building campaigns via experiential activations, partnerships, promotions, influencers and earned media tied to pop culture. She contributed to 30 Cannes Lion wins for Grey Group.

Advertisers she’s worked with include Canon, the National Park Service, Coca-Cola, Hulu, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens, BMW and Pfizer.

Tunick is also founding member of Chief, a private network focusing on connecting and supporting female corporate leaders

NCM’s Noovie pre-show runs exclusively at 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment, Regal and Cinemark. It’s also been expanding into other out-of-home venues including supermarket kiosks and elevators.