Nanci Griffith Dies: Grammy Winning Folk Singer Was 68

Nanci Griffith, who won a Grammy Award and had a number of chart hits, has died at age 68. Her management confirmed the death today but gave no details.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Singer Darius Rucker was among the online mourners.

“Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville.She blew my mind the first time I heard [Mary &] Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do. Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies,” he wrote.

Griffith had hits with “Love at the Five and Dime,” “Once in a Very Blue Moon” and “Outbound Plane.” Her career was highlighted by a 1994 Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album, given for her record Other Voices, Other Rooms.

Born July 6, 1953 in Seguin, Texas, Griffith was raised in Austin in that state. She began performing at nightclubs and festivals in the area, and released her debut album, There’s a Light Beyond These Woods, in 1978.

No details on survivors or memorial plans were immediately available.