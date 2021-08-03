Gabriel Blanco Joins Mythical Entertainment As Vice President Of Production & Operations

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Blanco has joined Mythical Entertainment, the Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link, as Vice President of Production & Operations.

In his new role, he will lead all of the independent studio’s content production activities. While supervising the teams behind Rhett & Link’s daily show, Good Mythical Morning, he will also oversee other popular digital programs, as well as podcasts, traditional television and features, branded integrations, short form social media content, touring and livestream shows, and special events.

Blanco will also oversee the company’s physical operations, with a growing team of studio management, equipment, and IT specialists under his command. He will report directly to Mythical COO Brian Flanagan and Chief Creative Officer Stevie Wynne Levine.

“Gabriel brings to Mythical a wealth of experience transforming complex creative concepts into incredible entertainment,” said Flanagan. “We feel lucky to have found a production leader whose deep, multifaceted skillset and ambition for growth are matched with a warm and inclusive leadership style.”

“Beyond his vast production and operations skillset, Gabriel brings with him a vital sense of curiosity about the near future of media that aligns perfectly with the pioneering work we do at Mythical,” added Levine.

Blanco comes to Mythical from Particular Crowd, an independent film division of WarnerMedia, where he led the production, post-production and delivery process for over 30 features and more than 70 distribution titles including Possessor, We Broke Up, Escape from Pretoria, Twist and Explota Explota, among others.

Prior to his time at Particular Crowd, he worked at The Mill’s LA studio, creating their live action commercial department and leading all of their efforts. While contributing to the creative development of ideas, he grappled with budgeting and shoot scheduling and the hiring of all freelance producers, all while ensuring that the studio was making a profit whenever possible on each project. Ultimately, Blanco increased the LA studio’s overall profit margin with the live action department alone.

Before joining The Mill full-time, Blanco worked for many years as a freelance line producer and head of production, producing commercials for clients including Nike, Heinz, Toyota and Walmart.