‘My Octopus Teacher’ Outfit Off The Fence Takes International Rights On Eco Doc ‘Last Of The Right Whales’

EXCLUSIVE: Last Of The Right Whales, Nadine Pequeneza‘s recently completed documentary about the fight to save the titular sea mammal, has been picked up by Off The Fence, the distribution and production company behind Oscar winning doc My Octopus Teacher.

The South African outfit has taken all international rights excluding territories where deals have been concluded, namely Germany (SWR), France (ARTE) and Canada (the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). Producer HitPlay Productions has retained U.S. rights. A theatrical release is being planned via IndieCan Entertainment in Canada for the fall. CBC will air in 2022.

The doc is the story of a disparate group of people – a wildlife photographer, a marine biologist, a whale rescuer, and a crab fisherman – united in their cause to save the North Atlantic right whale. Shot in 4K, the team had unprecedented access to film the migration of the whales from their breeding ground off the coast of Florida to their new feeding area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Related Story Netflix Wins Second Straight Best Documentary Feature Oscar With 'My Octopus Teacher'

“Last of the Right Whales is an important story of hope, impact and action, all of which plays into Off the Fence’s strengths as a distributor. Nadine and her team at HitPlay Productions have incredible access and use stunning visuals of these Great Whales to reinforce why it’s so important we save these animals who are on the brink of extinction. We’re very excited to be working with such a talented team and look forward to bringing this project to our international clients,” said Loren Baxter, Head of Acquisitions at Off the Fence.

Watch on Deadline

“Off The Fence is the perfect distribution partner for Last of the Right Whales. Loren Baxter and her team have been tracking our progress since the start of production and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them take this incredibly important story into the world,” commented director Nadine Pequeneza.