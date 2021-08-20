Music Box Films Acquires Mark Mori Documentary Library For Digital Release

EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired the documentary library of prolific Oscar nominated producer/director Mark Mori, and has set four of the films to stream on Music Box Direct and major digital platforms later this month. The acquisition aligns with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ recent invitation to Mori to deposit his film and television master catalog in the Academy’s library.

The deal also marks the first time Mori’s most notable films will be available through a singular North American distributor and includes decades of films and series, from 1989 through to 2012.

Mori, an Oscar nominee for 1989’s Building Bombs in the Best Documentary Feature category, brings his catalog to Music Box following the company’s successful distribution of one of his recent feature docs, Bettie Page Reveals All.

Related Story Music Box Sets Virtual U.S. Release Of Raúl Ruiz's Miniseries Version Of 'Mysteries Of Lisbon'

The first four titles to be released are Building Bombs, which reveals realities by those who live day-to-day in the shadow of America’s top-secret atomic bomb-making apparatus; Short Subject Documentary Oscar nominee Blood Ties: The Life And Work Of Sally Mann (1994), directed by Steven Cantor and exec produced by Mori, which explores the world of the controversial photographer, and her attempts to chronicle the subtle truths of childhood on film; The Atlanta Child Murders (Director’s Cut, 2000), directed and exec produced by Mori which uncovers the truth behind the 1980s case that rocked the nation; and Emmy winning Kent State: The Day The War Came Home (2000), directed by Chris Triffo and exec produced by Mori and looking at the 1970 Kent State shootings as told by those who were there.

Watch on Deadline

In addition, Music Box Films will soon release six-part series Raw Footage (1997), hosted by Alec Baldwin, and Survivors (1998), a three-episode miniseries about those who escape dangerous disasters and life-threatening circumstances.

Mori’s complete catalogue will be available on Music Box Direct and all major streaming platforms by the end of 2021.

“Mark has proven himself a dogged and accomplished documentarian over the years, creating films and series that not only inform and entertain but move audiences to action and activism,” says Music Box Films Director of Home Entertainment Lisa Holmes. “Our experience working with him on the release of Bettie Page Reveals All means we wholeheartedly embrace the opportunity to partner with Mark on ensuring his entire catalog remains available to audiences on Music Box Direct and elsewhere.”

Adds Mori, “I’m thrilled that Music Box Films is distributing my library and that my films, many of which have not been previously streamed, will be available to a wider audience than ever. It’s a rare pleasure to be able to work with such a wonderful distributor as Music Box.”



Mori is also President of Single Spark Pictures and has produced, directed and written documentaries series and specials for Fox TV, HBO, Showtime, BBC, PBS, Frontline, Turner Classic Movies, MTV, Discovery, A&E, Bravo, MSNBC, National Geographic Channel, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet and ZDF.