MTV’s 2021 Video Music Awards To Simulcast On The CW For Second Consecutive Year

For a second year in a row, The CW will air a live simulcast of MTV’s VMA Awards. Last year was the first in the 36-year history of the VMAs that the awards show aired live on a broadcast network.

The 2021 VMAs will air live from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The addition of the CW as a network carrying the VMAs again makes the ceremony available to a broader broadcast audience. Additionally, it is within the larger ViacomCBS family as a co-venture between CBS and Warner Bros.

As Covid cases continue to surge nationwide, MTV stresses that the health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners remain the number one priority, and it and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe.

Additionally, MTV is teaming with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that began and leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Watch on Deadline

The alliance between MTV and members of the 9/11 community – which dates back nearly 20 years to the “Concert for New York City” – will encourage participation in various acts of charitable service across the country on September 11.