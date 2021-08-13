MPRM Adds Cydney Prentice, Jacki St. Thomas & Ali Smith, Promotes Two

Public relations agency MPRM Communications today announced the expansion of its senior team, adding Cydney Prentice and Jacki St. Thomas as account supervisors responsible for overseeing client teams, developing client strategy and driving company growth.

Additionally, Ali Smith has joined the team as account executive. Smith — along with Summer Cantu Sanchez and Kimberly Gutierrez, who have been promoted to Senior Account Executive and Account Executive, respectively — is charged with implementing client strategy across the company’s client roster.

In her new role, Prentice will head up corporate communications strategy for creative agencies, tech and streaming platforms, as well as television and film production companies. With 15 years experience in entertainment, event planning, sales and communications, Prentice served as a communications consultant for clients ranging from production companies and entrepreneurs to healthcare and education, in addition to driving communications and media strategy at Babygrande PR for unscripted television producers, networks, international distributors and more.

With a background in festival and film publicity, St. Thomas will lead strategic campaigns for both film and corporate entertainment clients. She will be working to promote a diverse slate of titles, festival premieres and awards campaigns. St. Thomas’ entertainment background includes work with award-winning production companies, independent distributors, film festivals and top-tier immersive experiences. During her seven years in the business, she has worked at Jive PR + Digital, Prodigy Public Relations and Film Independent.

Smith will be focusing on opportunities and exposure for corporate entertainment and digital clients in addition to supporting television and film consumer teams. Smith previously worked at Maxine Leonard PR in international publicity, driving successful film and festival campaigns.

Sanchez, who joined MPRM in 2017, will continue to head up campaigns for television, streaming and theatrical releases, in addition to managing awards clients. Gutierrez, who has been with the agency since 2018, manages a wide range of theatrical, VOD and home entertainment campaigns, as well as festivals and events. She is also a member of MPRM’s Hispanic division – HOLA! – where she has worked on various film, home entertainment and television campaigns.

“We at MPRM have had a transformative year of growth, and welcome the wealth of experience Cydney and Jacki bring to the table to continue to go above and beyond for our clients in addition to driving new business opportunities,” said Mark Pogachefsky, MPRM President. “They, along with Ali, are a reflection of our efforts to double down on making MPRM a creative hub for both clients and public relations strategists alike,” added Rachel McCallister, MPRM Chair.

MPRM’s client roster includes Adult Swim, AMC Networks, Austin Film Festival, BRON Studios, Cinetic Media, Disney Consumer Products, John Ridley’s No Studios, Foothill Productions, Gamechanger Films, Millennium Media, Modern Magic, MUBI, NBC, Netflix, The Ranch, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sony Pictures Television, Turner Classic Movies, Wild Card Creative Group and Wrapbook, among others.