‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Freeform

Freeform has renewed supernatural drama series Motherland: Fort Salem for a third and final season.

Created and written by Eliot Laurence, Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. The drama is set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution nearly 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world — but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

News of the series’ third and final season comes just a day before its Season 2 finale, which will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform. A battle looms for Fort Salem against witch-hunting group the Camarilla.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Added Laurence: “Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor. I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick and Amanda Tapping serve as executive producers.