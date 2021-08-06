‘Mothering Sunday’: Sony Pictures Classics Sets Late Fall Debut For British Drama

Sony Pictures Classics has set a Nov. 19 New York and Los Angeles theatrical release for their British romantic drama Mothering Sunday. SPC picked up the movie in September and gave it a world premiere at Cannes last month. The pic will further expand to other U.S. markets after its initial late fall release.

Starring Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Oscar winners Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson, the pic from Eva Husson and scribe Alice Birch based on Graham Swift’s best-selling novella, will make its North American premiere at TIFF next month.

On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover. Paul (Josh O’Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

Elizabeth Karlsen (Carol) and Stephen Woolley (The Crying Game) of Number 9 Films produced Mothering Sunday.