‘Mosquito Coast’ Star Melissa George Signs With Inspire Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa George, who stars on the Apple TV+ original series, Mosquito Coast, has signed with Inspire Entertainment for management.

Over the years, George has starred in a variety of hit shows that were both critical and commercially successful. Those include In Treatment for which she was Golden Globe Nominated, The Slap-where she was the only actress to appear in both the Australian and US versions of the show as well as recurring roles in The Good Wife and Greys Anatomy.

As for Mosquito Coast, the show earned George some of the best reviews of her career. The show was quickly given a renewal following its premiere and is expected to start shooting its second season soon.

She was also recently seen in Hulu’s The First as well as Netflix’s The Eddy. On the film side some of her credits include David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, Mikael Hafstrom’s Derailed and David Slade’s 30 Days of Night.

She continues to be repped by The Gersh Agency and lawyered by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher