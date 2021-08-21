Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Scarlett Johansson Slams “Misogynistic” Disney Response As Mouse House Tries To Move ‘Black Widow’ Suit Behind Closed Doors – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Read the full story

Morgan Wallen On Comeback Trail From Cancel Culture, Will Release New Single

Morgan Wallen, 2020 CMA Awards Mega Agency

Country singer Morgan Wallen, whose career imploded when he was caught on tape making a racial slur, is attempting a return to music.

Wallen’s label, Big Loud, will issue a new single, “Sand In My Boots,” taken from his successful album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The single still faces an uphill battle, as many radio and streaming outlets banned him when the slur came to light.

His label in February said his recording contract was suspended ‘indefinitely’ and he was disqualified from awards shows.

The singer has been making amends, most recently interviewing on Good Morning America with cohost Michael Strahan. In that interview, Wallen’s first since the February incident, he expressed remorse and contrition over his use of the N-word, and said his actions that night followed several days of heavy drinking.

We say dumb stuff together,” the singer told Strahan. “In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from. It was wrong.” Wallen used the word in reference to a drunk friend (who is white). “We were all clearly drunk. I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him.”

Watch on Deadline

“I think I was just ignorant about it,” the singer added. “I don’t think I ever sat down and said this is right or this is wrong.”

Wallen has had scattered concert appearances, taking the stage with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean at a show in Tennessee.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad