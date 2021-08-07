‘Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Helped Rescue Woman Who Fainted In Utah National Park

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen helped rescue a woman who fainted on an August 2nd hike in Utah’s Arches National Park.

The New Jersey woman, Minnie John, was hiking on a park trail with her husband and son, as ABC 7 New York first reported. Around 7 p.m. MDT, she began feeling lightheaded, telling her family members to go ahead, as she sat down for a breather.

Subsequently, John fainted, hitting her nose on a rock and breaking her glasses. When she came to, she saw two women who had come to her rescue, one of whom she recognized.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv,” John shared in a recent Facebook post. “My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up.”

The doctor in question was Bowen’s sister, Annie, who gave John electrolytes and pretzels and cleaned up her wounds. Of course, John would ultimately come to recognize the other Bowen as Modern Family‘s Claire Dunphy.

Ultimately, the Bowens reunited John with her husband and son. John commemorated her encounter with the sisters with photos shared to Facebook, adding in her post that they are “awesome human beings.”

Thus far, Julie Bowen has not spoken on social media about her good deed, though she has shared photos from a family trip to nearby Moab.