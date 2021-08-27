Model, Writer, Director & Transgender Advocate Geena Rocero Signs With The Gotham Group

The Gotham Group announced today it has signed model, writer, director and transgender advocate Geena Rocero.

Rocero is currently directing and executive producing the four-part original documentary series Caretakers, a partnership with the WNET Group’s Chasing the Dream multi-platform reporting initiative. Caretakers examines poverty, opportunity and justice through the lives of Filipino Americans. It will premiere on YouTube and PBS.org on October 8 in celebration of Filipino American History Month.

“I am so excited to join The Gotham Group family,” said Rocero. “To have a team that understands and believes in my vision is what all artists are looking for. Can’t wait for the world to see Caretakers.”

In 2023, Penguin Random House imprint Dial Press will publish Rocero’s memoir Open the Light, in which she will share her full story for the first time. It was acquired in a six-figure deal at auction.

“Geena is an inspiring artist and advocate,” said Gotham Group Founder & CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Partner Peter McHugh in a joint statement. “Her upcoming memoir and Caretakers docuseries are powerful, and yet they are only the beginning of what Geena is ready to share with the world. We know that her voice, vision, and strength as an Asian-American woman and as a Filipino American, will continue to resonate globally.”

Born and raised in Manila, Rocero is founder of Gender Proud, a media production company dedicated to telling stories about what it means to be Trans and gender non-conforming. Gender Proud has produced Beautiful As I Want To Be, a digital-exclusive Logo TV video series that won a 2016 GLAAD Media Award; Willing and Able, a Fusion TV web series following three transgender women as they navigate finding a job and No League of Their Own, a co-production with Fusion/Univision TV about transgender athletes.

With LogoTV, MTV and VH1 Rocero co-produced Made to Model a documentary about nine trans models. She is the co-host of ASPIREist, which is broadcast on HLN/CNN.

In March of 2014, in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Rocero came out as transgender in a TED Talk which has since been viewed five million times and translated into 32 languages.

She was the first Trans woman ambassador for Miss Universe Nepal, the first Trans Asian Playboy Playmate and the first Trans woman to be named a Playboy Playmate of the Year.

Rocero was the Executive Producer and National Chair for the 2021 Stonewall Day Live/In Person Concert, is a board member of the NY LGBT Center and was the 2020 National Chair for Stonewall Day. She has spoken at the White House, World Economic Forum, United Nations, State Department and a number of Fortune 500 companies.