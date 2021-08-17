‘Rosaline’: Minnie Driver Joins 20th Century’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) is joining Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen, Isabela Merced, Sean Teale and Bradley Whitford in the cast of 20th Century’s Romeo and Juliet reimagining Rosaline.

Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, the movie is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s (Merced) cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman who happens to be Romeo’s (Allen) recent ex. Driver is joining as The Nurse.

The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

As we revealed last week, Driver is also joining Searchlight Pictures biopic Chevalier.

The actress will next be seen in the second season of Amazon’s anthology series Modern Love and starring with Camila Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Billy Porter in Amazon’s film Cinderella. She last starred in the 20th TV/ABC Studios-produced comedy Speechless and made several guest appearances on NBC’s Will & Grace.

Driver is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn.