Minnie Driver Joins Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving & Lucy Boynton In Searchlight Pictures Biopic ‘Chevalier’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) is joining Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving and Lucy Boynton in Searchlight Pictures biopic Chevalier.

The Favourite outfit Element Pictures are behind the true-story period film about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. St. Georges rose to improbable heights in 18th century French society as a world famous fencer and celebrated violinist-composer, only to face an abrupt downfall after an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court.

Driver will take on the role of La Guimard, a favorite dancer of Queen Marie Antoinette who took exception to the Chevalier’s rise.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen) is directing from an original script by Stefani Robinson (Atlanta). Producers are Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures; Stefani Robinson; and Dianne McGunigle. At Searchlight, overseeing are Director of Production Zahra Phillips and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh.

Driver will next be seen in the second season of Amazon’s anthology series Modern Love and starring with Camila Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Billy Porter in Amazon’s film Cinderella. She last starred in the 20th TV/ABC Studios-produced comedy Speechless and made several guest appearances on NBC’s Will & Grace.

Element and Searchlight are also working together on the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things.

