Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for season 3, the coming-of-age comedy following the life of an Indian American teen from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Returning cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young with narration from John McEnroe.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” said Kaling and Fisher in a joint statement on Thursday.

Season 2 returned in July with a focus on protagonist Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) boy troubles, teenage desperation, and competition from a new Indian student. When choosing between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) becomes too much of a conflict, she decides to take on both boys as significant others.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Both seasons are available to stream now via Netflix.