Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Evil’s Mike Colter On Paramount+ Series, Filming ‘The Plane’ With Gerard Butler; ‘Suicide Squad’ Box Office Blast Radius, ‘Free Guy’ & ‘Venom’ Sequel

“It was a great move for us because Evil never really felt like a network show,” says Mike Colter of the move of the supernatural series from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season this year. “I think it is going to be a good thing, I think it is going to change the way we explore the characters,” adds the man who plays priest-in-training David Acosta alongside fellow paranormal investigators Katija Herbers and Aasif Mandvi.

Live and direct from Puerto Rico where he is just starting filming The Plane with Gerard Butler, Colter gives Hero Nation the skinny on where Evil is at and what to expect from the Paramount+ series from Robert King and Michelle King when it returns for the second part of its second season on August 29.

Along with speaking to the man who was Luke Cage about his TV series and movie project, the Hero Nation podcast also takes a look at what went wrong at the box office with The Suicide Squad. Warner Bros will tell you it was the rising cases of the Delta variant and a feeling America was returning to some of the worst days of the pandemic that kept audiences out of theatrers for the James Gunn supperbaddy flick. But, with the Margot Robbie and Idris Elba starrer getting a simultaneous release on HBO Max for in-home viewing, northing is that ever that simple or straightforward in Hollywood, is it?

Additionally, we look at the prospects for the Shawn Levy-directed and Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy, which comes out only in cinemas Friday. Hot on the heels of all that, we get into the talk that Sony is moving its release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage because of the continuing global health crisis.

