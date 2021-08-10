UK Publicists Exit Premier To Form Tapestry London With Clients Including Michael Fassbender, Michaela Coel, Alicia Vikander, Claire Foy, Sam Mendes, More

EXCLUSIVE: UK publicists Donna Mills and Emma Jackson, longtime reps at London-based Premier Communications, have launched new publicity agency Tapestry London.

The company will specialise in actor and filmmaker representation, with the majority of their clients based in Europe and represented by the company globally.

Their impressive roster of clients includes Michaela Coel, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Claire Foy, James Norton, Ashley Walters and Sam Mendes.