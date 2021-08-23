Michael McIntyre To Host NBC’s Remake Of British Game Show ‘The Wheel’ – Edinburgh

NBC is bringing over British comedian Michael McIntyre to host the U.S. version of his BBC game show The Wheel.

McIntyre, who created the show with regular producing partner Dan Baldwin, hosts the UK version and will now host and exec produce the NBC adaptation.

It marks the first major U.S. move for the comedian, who is a staple of Saturday night entertainment in the UK and regularly sells out huge venues across Britain. McIntyre is best known for one-liners and jokes about man draws and in 2018, he became the highest-selling artist in the history of the O2 Arena, selling over 400,000 tickets across 28 shows. His first Netflix special Showman was released in September 2020.

The Wheel, which will air in 2022, sees celebrities attempt to help contestants win money via a spinning wheel.

In each show, a group of celebrities are strapped to the circumference of the giant wheel. Each celebrity has brought one area of expertise to the show – and it is on these areas that the contestants must answer questions. The contestants themselves are underneath The Wheel, on another smaller wheel. This contestant wheel is spun, and whichever contestant is randomly selected, rises up on their chair, to take their place at the center of The Wheel and begin the game. The contestant at the center of The Wheel is in control – if they can stay there until the end of the show then they could win a prize. However, one wrong answer or spin of The Wheel and they’ll be back down to the Contestant Wheel, and they might never return.

The U.S. version will be produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division and McIntyre-co-owned Hungry McBear. It will be exec produced by McIntyre, Dan Baldwin, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen. Jeff Apploff serves as showrunner.

It is one of a number of unscripted British formats that NBC airs; the network has also remade Small Fortune, Who Do You Think You Are and Weakest Link.