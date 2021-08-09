Michael Madsen Horror Gets North America Deal; Toronto Music Biz Pic Adds Cast; Carmen Aguirre Memoir Optioned — North America Briefs

VMI Distribution Adds Michael Madsen Pic

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Releasing, the newly formed distribution arm of sales firm VMI Worldwide, has acquired the North American rights to distribute Verdi Productions’ horror Burial Ground Massacre, starring Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight), Chelsea Vale (Vault) and Travis Gordon (Ring Of Honor Wrestling). The film follows a group of college students who spend a night at an old, eerie manor, only to realize that a terrifying stalker is watching their every move. Directed by David Gere and Daniel Dahlstrom, the film is written by Eric Weinstock and David Gere, and is produced by Chad Verdi (The Irishman). Release date is slated for digital platforms on September 3, 2021. “Filming during COVID-19 was not an easy task, to say the least. We are very proud of the outcome of this film and happy to have teamed up with VMI,” stated Verdi. Also producing were Chad A. Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Chelsea Vale.

Toronto Music Industry Movie Rounds Out Cast

(L-R) Rob Raco, Jessica Amlee and Brandon McKnight Mega; Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), Michael Xavier (Northern Rescue) and Toronto recording artist K.Forest are among those to join Rob Raco (Riverdale), Dana Abraham (Neon Lights), Brandon McKnight (The Flash) and Jessica Amlee (Heartland) in the ensemble drama A Hundred Lies, about the volatility of Toronto’s music industry. The Canadian indie film follows the journey of Ricky (Raco), a 27 year-old musician as he navigates the industry. When multiple hurdles derail him, Ricky succumbs to drugs and alcoholism. Producer Gavin Brown is underway recording original music. K.Forest is heading the vocals.

Endgame Actress Carmen Aguirre Has Memoir Optioned

EXCLUSIVE: Endgame actress Carmen Aguirre has had her memoir Something Fierce: Memoirs of a Revolutionary Daughter optioned by French Exit production company Screen Siren Pictures. The memoir recounts Chilean-Canadian playwright, actor and author Aguirre’s childhood, which was spent moving around regularly with her parents who were part of the Chilean resistance against Augusto Pinochet. The story is now being developed for the screen with Aguirre attached as writer. Dennis Foon (Indian Horse) will also script the feature and Screen Siren’s Trish Dolman and Christine Haebler will produce. Aguirre is best known for her stage work but also starred in 2011 Fox series Endgame. The book option was negotiated by Screen Siren Pictures President Trish Dolman with Business Affairs Manager Tony Cerciello and Hannah Vaughn and Joe Veltre at Gersh on behalf of Paige Sisley and Sally Harding at CookeMcDermid Agency. “I am thrilled to be working with Screen Siren Pictures on this screen adaptation of Something Fierce. Although several production companies across North America have wanted to option the book since it was initially published ten years ago, I have waited for the perfect partnership: one in which I am fully involved as writer, and one that doesn’t water down the story’s political content. Screen Siren is who I’ve been waiting for. I have known Trish Dolman for over twenty-five years and am honored to be working with this renowned company of powerful women who have created unforgettable, timely, important, and politically relevant film and television,” said Aguirre.