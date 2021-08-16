MGM Lands Rights To Lisa Taddeo’s ‘Animal’ With Plan B Producing

EXCLUSIVE: MGM and Plan B Entertainment have acquired the film rights to No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Taddeo’s novel Animal, which she will adapt for the screen, marking her feature writing debut. Plan B will produce the film as part of its overall deal with MGM.

The novel follows a woman who, after the gruesome suicide of her married lover, flees New York City for the sweltering canyons above Los Angeles, where she plots the takedown of a woman from her haunted past. The book was published in June by Avid Reader Press, a division of Simon & Schuster.

“We call women crazy when they are angry,” Taddeo said. “And we don’t have enough art that reflects how basal and vibrant and important female rage can be. I’m thrilled and grateful to bring Animal to life with two iconic film partners.”

Taddeo is an author, journalist and two-time recipient of the Pushcart Prize. Her first nonfiction book, Three Women, was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and is in pre-production as a series at Showtime with Shailene Woodley starring and Taddeo adapting and serving as executive producer.

She is represented by ICM for books, CAA for screenwriting, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Plan B and MGM are currently in production on Sarah Polley’s feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel Women Talking, starring Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw. It will begin production in early 2022 on Cory Finley’s film adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s novel Landscape with Invisible Hand, starring Tiffany Haddish and Asante Black. The film is a co-production with Annapurna Pictures. As part of their overall deal, Plan B and MGM also has in the works an original film from writer-director Lee Isaac Chung; a feature film adaption of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, to be produced by Plan B, Harpo Films and Kamilah Forbes; and a feature adaptation of The Husbands from best-selling author Chandler Baker, with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce along with Plan B.