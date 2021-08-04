Melissa Saint-Amand Joins ‘Long Slow Exhale’; ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Adds Alfie Fuller

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Saint-Amand (Ozark) is set for a recurring role opposite Rose Rollins and Josh Lucas in Long Slow Exhale, Spectrum Originals’ upcoming drama series from L.A’s Finest‘s Pam Veasey, Anton Cropper and John Dove and Paramount TV Studios. Created by Veasey and to be directed by Cropper, Long Slow Exhale follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes who depend on her. Saint-Amand will play Claire Brockman. Veasey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cropper, Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and Dove. Saint-Amand’s credits include Netflix’s Ozark and FX’s upcoming anthology series The Premise. She’s repped by Alexander White Agency and Zero Gravity Management.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Alfie Fuller (Little America) is set for a season-long arc opposite Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Character details are being kept under wraps. Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron also star. In Season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Fuller is a veteran of the NY theatre scene and a 2018 Obie performance award winner for Soho Rep’s Is God Is, by playwright Aleshea Harris. She’s repped by Artists & Representatives.