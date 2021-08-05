Skip to main content
Melissa Leo Signs With ICM Partners

ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning Actress Melissa Leo has signed with ICM Partners.

Leo, who has distinguished herself in film, television and theater is best known for her performance in David O. Russell’s The Fighter, which garnered her an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and  Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Leo also received Academy Award and SAG nominations for her role in Frozen River, which she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and a Spotlight Award from the National Board of Review, among countless other accolades.

Throughout her career she has worked she’s also had an eye for good material and has worked with a long list of A-list film makers such as Alejandro González Iñárritu, Oliver Stone, Adam McKay, Antoine Fuqua, Denis Villeneuve, Tommy Lee Jones, and Maggie Betts, just to name a few.

