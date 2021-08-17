‘Bar Fight’: Melissa Fumero, Rachel Bloom, Luka Jones & Julian Gant To Topline Jim Mahoney Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Luka Jones (Shrill), and Julian Gant (Call Me Kat) will star in Bar Fight, a comedy from writer/director Jim Mahoney (Klaus), which wrapped production this week in Los Angeles.

Bar Fight follows exes Nina (Fumero) and Allen (Jones), who split everything in their lives 50/50 after their break-up to avoid any drama—everything, that is, except for their favorite local bar. Nina and Allen must compete in a ridiculous, tavern-style custody battle for their prized watering hole, in which lines will be drawn, sides will be chosen, and beers will be drunken.

The film is presented by Particular Crowd and Ingenious Media. Sarah Gabriel and Mark Goldberg of Signature Films produced with James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions. Particular Crowd’s Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo exec produced, alongside Simon Williams and Jamie Jessop of Ingenious Media.

Fumero is best known for her turn as Amy Santiago in NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The actress has also featured on the TV side in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Elena of Avalor, One Life to Live, Gossip Girl and more. She has appeared on the film side in Dan Cohen’s A Stone in the Water and Henry Barrial’s The House That Jack Built, among other titles. She is represented by UTA.

Bloom is an Emmy winner best known as the co-creator and star of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The actress’ TV credits also include Vampirina, Muppet Babies, Robot Chicken and more. She’s appeared on the big screen in such titles as Trolls World Tour and Most Likely to Murder. She is repped by UTA and Corner Booth Entertainment.

Jones has appeared in series such as Shrill (Hulu), People of Earth (TBS) and Up All Night (NBC), along with films including Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town and Her. He is repped by UTA.

Gant is perhaps best known for his performances in Fox’s Call Me Kat and NBC’s Good Girls. He’s also appeared in such films as Real Steel, Love and Honor and Approaching Midnight. He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Mahoney is with CAA, Andrew Deane at Industry Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Nord at The Nord Group.