Meghan McCain Departs “Wild Ride” Of ‘The View’ In Friction-Free Farewell

Meghan McCain’s final, argument-free episode of ABC’s The View ended in smiles and well wishes without so much as an echo of her famous on-air contretemps with co-hosts.

Following a taped tribute of happy and sentimental clips from past episodes, McCain signed off on her four-year run as co-host by thanking her fellow panelists. “You women have been so incredible to work with,” she told co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hoston and Sara Haines.

“This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” she said in her farewell remarks. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

She ended by joking that she hopes she can be forgiven by executive producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise the past four years as much as I probably have.”

Although McCain’s final episode — which featured a visit from her mother Cindy McCain and a video congrats from former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan — was upbeat and congratulatory, her smiling co-hosts did not offer up any personal goodbyes or toast-like (or even roast-like) tributes.

The conservative McCain has famously battled with her liberal co-panelists throughout her tenure, with the debates often growing particularly heated with Goldberg and, especially, Behar. In one especially personal exchange earlier this year, Behar told McCain, who had just returned from maternity leave, “I did not miss you. Zero.” To which McCain responded, “That’s so nasty. That’s so rude. That’s, like, so nasty.”

Today, McCain noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C. As Deadline recently reported, she also will executive produce the upcoming Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story starring Heather Locklear.

Here are McCain’s parting remarks in total:

Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly the audience — for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

