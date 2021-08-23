Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez, Michelle Buteau & More Join Hulu’s Teen Romance Pic From Director Sammi Cohen

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Tyler Alvarez (Never Have I Ever), Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Teala Dunn (All Night) and Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor) will round out the cast of the untitled coming-of-age romance pic starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which Sammi Cohen is directing for Hulu.

The film scripted by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham centers on an aspiring artist who is forced to join her high school track team, using it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. Later, she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, only then discovering what real love feels like.

As previously announced, Blanchard will play Paige, the aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone, with Cravalho portraying AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister. Details on the characters to be played by the six actors added to the ensemble have not yet been disclosed.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett of American High are producing the film with Andrew Miano of Depth of Field; Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures; Katie Newman of 3Arts; and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment.

Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field are exec producing, with Rowings overseeing production. LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman is also on board as an exec producer, as is Max Butler.

Mullally is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Alvarez is repped by Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Buteau is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Mandvi is repped by UTA, Sweet180, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Dunn is repped by A3 and Vision Entertainment; Ferreira is with Animal Federation, Take 3 Talent Agency and imPRint.