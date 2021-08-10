Meg Stagaard & Andrew Stewart Join 42West As Vice Presidents, Strategic Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Meg Stagaard and Andrew Stewart have joined 42West as Vice Presidents in the Strategic Communications Division.

In their new roles, they will report to Susie Arons, who serves as President of the Strategic Communications Division.

As Vice Presidents, Strategic Communications, Stagaard and Stewart work with division clients, including HBO and HBO Sports, Feld Entertainment, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Color Force, Pushkin Industries, Collab, NEXT for Autism, Glickmania, Relativity Media, Netflix, social impact agency HIVE, Define American, Above Average, Red Door Community (formerly Gilda’s Club NYC) and Believe Entertainment Group, among others.

They will offer these clients services ranging from strategic counsel to campaigns, crisis communications, executive counsel and positioning, brand awareness and media relations.

“Meg and Andrew each bring their finely-tuned expertise across a growing and evolving industry landscape, with deep media relationships, great passion and their own brand of entrepreneurial enthusiasm to our growing team and division. We are so lucky to have both our LA and NY offices benefit from their collaborative and inspired sensibilities,” said Arons.

Stagaard specializes in media relations, corporate communications and executive thought leadership, and will be based out of New York. Prior to 42West, she spent almost 10 years at the NYC boutique firm DiGennaro Communications, where her clients included Pinterest, Stitch Fix, TikTok, Refinery29, Spotify, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Disney On Ice, Pandora, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and others.

Before joining DGC, Stagaard worked at PR agency Porter Novelli on the P&G team. She began her career in PR at Rubenstein Communications, where she supported multiple accounts across retail, entertainment, non-profit and automotive industries.

Stewart is a seasoned communications professional who will continue to be based in Los Angeles. He most recently served as Director of Communications for Participant, working there to drive media engagement and communications strategy around the company’s mission of creating positive social change through storytelling.

Prior to joining Participant, Stewart served as Manager of Corporate Communications for IMAX. There, he helped to strategize and implement broad marketing and publicity initiatives, while managing internal and external executive communication efforts.

Stewart began his career in 2008 as a trade reporter for Variety, covering box office, film distribution, digital and on-demand platforms, as well as independent film and theatrical exhibition.