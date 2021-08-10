Medical Comedy From Roy Wood Jr. & Carolyn Pierre-Outlar In The Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Physician assistant-turned-screenwriter Carolyn Pierre-Outlar has drawn from her own experience in the medical field for a comedy in the works at NBC.

Pierre-Outlar has teamed up with The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on the untitled series, which is in development at the broadcast network.

The project comes from Universal Television and will be written and co-exec produced by Pierre-Outlar, who first started the project, then known as Rhonda Mitchell M.D, as a web series, and Wood, who also exec produces.

The project focuses on an overbearing doctor after she takes over her father’s Harlem-based practice and struggles to balance her personal and professional life while managing an irreverent group of patients and co-workers.

It is the latest broadcast series developed by Wood Jr., who earlier this year set up a single-camera comedy about the National Guard at Fox with Denis Leary.

The comedian also recently exec produced documentary The Neutral Ground, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and tells the story of four Confederate monuments in New Orleans that no one would remove.

He will next be seen alongside Jon Hamm in the upcoming film Confess, Fletch, currently in production.

Wood is repped by Mainstay Entertainment, WME, and Del Shaw Moonves and Pierre-Outlar is repped by Crystalship Artists.