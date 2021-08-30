‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Kyle Chandler Joins Jeremy Renner In Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) is joining Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series for Paramount+. Production is underway in Toronto.

Chandler’s image first appeared in the key art posted by Renner today on social media and Deadline has confirmed his casting. You can see the instagram post below.

Co-created by Sheridan and Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Chandler will play Mitch McLusky, older brother to Mike McLusky (Renner). He is a fixer both inside and outside the prison system in a town where the prisons are the economic engines to the city at large.

Executive producing Mayor of Kingstown are Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

Chandler won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Coach Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights. His five Emmy nominations also include nods for his performances on Bloodline and Grey’s Anatomy. In films, Chandler was most recently seen in Godzilla vs. Kong and The Midnight Sky. He next stars in Netflix’s Slumberland alongside Jason Momoa and Chris O’Dowd. He’s also tapped to star opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first installment of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped.

Mayor of Kingstown premieres November 14 on Paramount Plus.